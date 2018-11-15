Samsung releases gradient-color Galaxy S9

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday that sales of a new gradient color edition of its Galaxy S9 smartphone will start this week, marking the first time such patterns have been applied on a flagship device.



The company said the Polaris-blue edition of the Galaxy S9 combines silver and blue, providing users with a unique design.







Samsung Galaxy S9 Polaris-blue edition (Samsung Electronics via Yonhap)

The new Galaxy S9 adds to the existing portfolio of black, blue, purple, red, and gold colors.The 64-GB edition of the Polaris-blue Galaxy S9 is available through South Korea's three mobile carriers or can be purchased unlocked with a price tag of 957,000 won ($845).Samsung said it will release more smartphones with unique designs down the road.Last month, the company unveiled the mid-range Galaxy A9 smartphone with gradient color. (Yonhap)