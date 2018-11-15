N. Korea to resume int'l amateur golf competition next year: report

NATIONAL

North Korea plans to resume its international golf championship for amateurs next year after a lapse of two years, American broadcaster Radio Free Asia said Thursday, citing a British tour agency.



Britain's Lupine Travel reportedly told RFA that the Amateur Golf Open Pyongyang will take place at the Pyongyang Golf Club on the outskirts of the North's capital on Sept. 5-6, 2019.







The North-organized amateur golf competition had been held annually since 2011 but stopped after its sixth event in 2016.Lupine Travel had previously said that the seventh golf competition was to take place at the same golf course on Sept. 8-9 this year, but it was postponed to next year.A company official reportedly told RFA that the postponement occurred due to the renovation of the golf club.Lupine Travel has opened a website titled North Korean Open to promote the amateur golf event, saying the price of a tour package for participants in the golf competition begins at 999 pounds (1.46 million won).According to RFA, Young Pioneer Tours, a tour company that specializes in North Korean tours, has recently launched a new tour package that includes a train ride from Moscow to Pyongyang between late July and early August next year.The sanctions-hit North Korea has recently organized various international events, including a trade fair and a marathon competition, and launched new package tour programs for foreigners in an apparent move to earn more hard currency. (Yonhap)