US, N. Korea expected to reschedule high-level talks soon: envoy

NATIONAL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Yonhap)

South Korea's ambassador to the United States said Wednesday that he expects the US and North Korea to soon reschedule last week's canceled high-level talks.The planned New York meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his North Korean counterpart, Kim Yong-chol, was abruptly postponed due to what the US called scheduling issues.Ambassador Cho Yoon-je told reporters the US views the cancellation as a "postponement" and is in talks with the North to reschedule the meeting."Both sides have a firm determination to continue the momentum for dialogue, so I expect them to set a new date soon," he said."The North Koreans informed (the US of the postponement) in a polite tone, citing scheduling issues."Pompeo and Kim were expected to negotiate the details of a June summit agreement between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to pursue "complete" denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in exchange for security guarantees from the USThe North Koreans have increasingly called for sanctions relief, while the US has insisted that denuclearization comes first.A second summit between Trump and Kim was also on the agenda."President Trump and his aides have stated their intention to have it early next year, so I believe that will happen," Cho said."Our government will also work to help the two sides quickly resume their talks."The ambassador also said he doesn't expect the Trump administration to change its North Korea policy after the opposition Democratic Party regained control of the US House of Representatives last week."The Democratic Party has called for dialogue and a diplomatic solution with regard to North Korea and North Korea policy," he noted. (Yonhap)