Right-wing lawyer criticizes Liberty Korea Party, vows to work for conservative reform

Jun Won-tchack, a lawyer, speaks about his dismissal from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party at his press conference in Yeouido, Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Jun Won-tchack, a right-wing lawyer and political pundit who was recently fired from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s reinforcement committee, expressed regret over his dismissal on Wednesday.Jun was appointed as a member of the conservative party’s organization reinforcement committee in October, which is in charge of managing personnel appointment. However, the party fired him Friday, as Jun and the party’s interim leadership clashed over when to hold a national convention to elect new party leadership.While Kim Byong-joon, the interim party chairman, pushed for the convention to be held in February, Jun argued more time was needed for a complete shake-up of personnel and demanded for a later date.In a press conference held in Yeouido, Seoul, Jun said it will be more difficult for the party to reform and added he will continue to work for reform of the conservative faction in Korea.“The reason I agreed to take part in the party’s reinforcement committee was to rebuild the country’s fallen conservative faction. That is also the reason why I demanded more time, for a complete shake-up of personnel,” Jun said.The organization reinforcement committee holds the authority to appoint the party’s regional headquarter chiefs. Jun argued that it is “impossible” to dismiss current personnel and appoint new people to the position before February.“When they appointed me to the committee, they said they would give us all the authority for reform. I do not have anything to say if the party views my call as being outside my power,” Jun said. “I hold no lingering attachment to the conservative party that refuses to reform itself. But I will personally continue to work for reform of conservatives.”The Liberty Korea Party launched the organization reinforcement committee on Oct. 11, as part of efforts to restore its status as the main conservative group after former President Park Geun-hye was ousted over corruption. Seven members from within and outside the party, including Jun, were appointed to lead the committee.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)