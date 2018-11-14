Moon highlights cooperation, suggests multilateral summits at ASEAN meeting

At the ASEAN meeting, Moon proposed special back-to-back summits next year with all 10 of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and with those along the Mekong River, which according to Cheong Wa Dae was met with unanimous approval from the attending leaders.
“I have faith in ASEAN’s limitless potential and strength in unity. In addition, (I) have a clear vision of working with ASEAN to create a ‘people-centric community of peace and prosperity,’” Moon said at the Korea-ASEAN Summit in Singapore on Wednesday, emphasizing that the ASEAN members had achieved high economic growth as a result of cooperation, despite increasing protectionism and friction among larger world powers.
|President Moon Jae-in addresses the leaders of ASEAN nations in Singapore on Wednesday. Yonhap
The New Southern Policy is one of the Moon administration’s main foreign policy objectives and involves establishing stronger political and economic ties with countries in South and Southeast Asia.
The policy follows the “3P” strategy focusing on people, peace and prosperity.
Under the plans, Korea hopes to increase Korea-ASEAN trade to $200 billion and raise the number of travelers between Korea and the region to 15 million by 2020. Korea-ASEAN trade volume for the first nine months of the year came to $120 billion, up 6 percent from a year prior. The number of travelers totaled 8 million for the same period, an increase of 17 percent compared to the first three quarters of last year.
“In the past year, I have met with the ASEAN leaders to share our visions and to lay the foundations for cooperation,” Moon said, adding that he hoped to meet with leaders of all the ASEAN member states within 2019.
“I have established a presidential committee on the New Southern Policy to realize our vision. The blueprint that contains strategies and tasks (required for obtaining the goals) has been drawn up.”
Moon also proposed holding a special Korea-ASEAN summit in Korea next year, as well as a multilateral summit with the leaders of nations located along the Mekong -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
“I invite the leaders of ASEAN to Korea next year. I propose holding the 2019 Korea-ASEAN Special Summit, and the first Korea-Mekong Summit,” Moon said, predicting that the events would add a new dimension to Korea’s relations with the concerned nations.
The proposed special Korea-ASEAN summit will be the third such event. According to Cheong Wa Dae, this attests to ASEAN’s support for the New Southern Policy, with the leaders of all 10 member states supporting the suggestion.
“The leaders of the 10 ASEAN nations all expressed welcome and active support (for the suggestion) and agreed to the meeting. In addition, (the leaders) expressed hopes that the meeting will dramatically raise the level of Korea-ASEAN cooperation,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom said.
According to Kim, Indonesian President Joko Widodo suggested inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to the meeting, saying his presence would add significance to the event.
Kim also revealed that Moon responded by saying the suggestion warrants attention, and he would work with the ASEAN members on the matter.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)