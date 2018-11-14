Korea, UAE to hold high-level talks on nuclear energy cooperation this week

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) and UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, March 26, 2018 (Yonhap)

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates will hold the inaugural session of their high-level dialogue on nuclear energy cooperation in Seoul later this week, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, the UAE minister of energy and industry, are set to lead the session at a Seoul hotel on Friday.The two countries agreed to install a communication channel on nuclear energy during South Korean President Moon Jae-in's state visit to the Middle East country in March.The agenda for the planned meeting includes joint efforts to export nuclear reactors to a third country, nuclear security and safety and other issues related to research and development, the ministry said."The launch of the high-level consultative body is expected to contribute to further enhancing the strategic partnership between South Korea and the UAE by strengthening cooperation in the nuclear energy sector," the ministry said in a press release. (Yonhap)