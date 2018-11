BUSINESS

Asiana Airlines Inc. has partnered with Barcelona-based Vueling Airlines S.A. to provide better services on routes to Europe, the company said Wednesday.Under the partnership, Asiana will share 271 routes, mainly to Paris, Rome and countries near the Mediterranean Sea operated by the low-cost airline in Europe, the South Korean company said in a statement."The partnership will help boost travel demand from South Korea to European countries using flights on Vueling Airlines," a company spokesman said. (Yonhap)