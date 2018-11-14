N. Korea to host int'l health and sports science fair Nov. 22-26

NATIONAL

North Korea plans to open an international exhibition on health goods and sports science in Pyongyang next week, a media report said Wednesday.



The "Pyongyang International Sci-Tech Exhibition: Health and Physical Culture" will be held at the Sci-Tech Complex in the North's capital from Nov. 22-26, according to the Korean Central News Agency.



"The exhibition will bring together over 100 units of the DPRK (North Korea) and different countries and regions. It will exhibit functional health goods, medicine, medical instruments, sports apparatuses, software products and others conducive to the improvement of people's health and development of sports science and technology," the KCNA said in an English dispatch.







During the period, there will be a technical workshop, circulation of intellectual goods and exhibit sales, the agency added.The sanctions-hit North Korea has recently organized various international events, including a trade fair and a marathon competition, and launched new package tour programs for foreigners, in an apparent move to increase its hard currency earnings. (Yonhap)