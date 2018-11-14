PM voices concern over Canada's steel safeguard measures

NATIONAL

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon voiced his concern over Canada's provisional safeguard measures against the country's steel products in a meeting with the Canadian Senate Speaker on Tuesday.



Lee met George Furey at his office in Seoul and told the senator that concerns are growing in South Korea regarding Canada's steel safeguards.



"We need to pay attention to continuing free and fair trade between the two nations," Lee said. "I also want to ask Canada to expand its quota for its working holiday program so that more young South Korean people can participate."







South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (right) and Canadian Senate Speaker George Furey, November 13, 2018 (Yonhap)

Furey answered that Canada imposed its provisional steel safeguards following disputes with the US, adding that he will deliver Lee's requests to related authorities in Canada once he returns home.Furey said that Canada attaches great importance to the relationship with South Korea as history shows that South Korea was the first Asian nation to sign a free trade agreement with Canada.He also said that 2019 will be a meaningful year as it marks the 70th anniversary of Canada formally recognizing South Korea.The South Korean prime minister's office said the meeting will further boost cooperation and strengthen ties between the two sides. Yonah Martin, the first Canadian of Korean descent to serve in the Canadian Senate, also attended the meeting. (Yonhap)