Stalled nuclear negotiations to result in bleak outlook for inter-Korean projects: experts

NATIONAL

With what seems like stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang and signs of possible discord between Seoul and Washington on North Korea issues, experts forecast a cloudy outlook for inter-Korean cooperation projects.



On Monday, the two Koreas held a second meeting of their joint roads research group for the modernization of cross-border roads, but failed to produce noteworthy results, such as dates for joint surveys of their roads.





Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (Yonhap)