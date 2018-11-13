Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Seoul to crack down on taxis that refuse passengers, starting Nov. 15

By Choi Ji-won
  • Published : Nov 13, 2018 - 15:34
  • Updated : Nov 13, 2018 - 15:34
The Seoul City Government will tighten regulations on taxis that refuse passengers, before raising taxi fare this year.

The city said Tuesday it will exercise the right to crack down on taxis that refuse passengers starting Thursday, taking away the right previously exercised by districts. 


(Yonhap)

It also said it will strictly enforce the “three strikes out” system introduced in 2015, which revokes the cab licenses of taxi drivers and taxi companies found to have refused passengers more than three times in two years. 

The city stressed that it will take all measures to root out taxis that refuse passengers, which topped the list of complaints regarding taxi services for the last three years. Seoul plans to impose a 10-day suspension of license for drivers and taxi companies caught rejecting passengers even once.

The strict enforcement of measures comes amid growing criticism of the proposed hike in taxi fare recently announced by the city government. The starting fare is expected to be raised to 3,800 won from the current 3,000 sometime this year.

The city advised passengers rejected by taxis to secure evidence, such as voice recordings and videos, at the scene in order for the city government to take administrative measures. 

By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114