Seoul to crack down on taxis that refuse passengers, starting Nov. 15

The city said Tuesday it will exercise the right to crack down on taxis that refuse passengers starting Thursday, taking away the right previously exercised by districts.
|(Yonhap)
It also said it will strictly enforce the “three strikes out” system introduced in 2015, which revokes the cab licenses of taxi drivers and taxi companies found to have refused passengers more than three times in two years.
The city stressed that it will take all measures to root out taxis that refuse passengers, which topped the list of complaints regarding taxi services for the last three years. Seoul plans to impose a 10-day suspension of license for drivers and taxi companies caught rejecting passengers even once.
The strict enforcement of measures comes amid growing criticism of the proposed hike in taxi fare recently announced by the city government. The starting fare is expected to be raised to 3,800 won from the current 3,000 sometime this year.
The city advised passengers rejected by taxis to secure evidence, such as voice recordings and videos, at the scene in order for the city government to take administrative measures.
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)