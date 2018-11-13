Brokerage issues positive outlook for JYP Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean music label JYP Entertainment has seen a strong quarter on the strength of its veteran players and newcomer acts, along with steady overseas market expansion, a brokerage said Tuesday.



“JYP Entertainment has shown a solid third-quarter performance due to the increase in overseas revenue of the major lineup (of artists such as GOT7, Twice) and the rapid growth of the newcomer lineup (Stray Kids),” NH Investment & Securities said in a report.







(JYP Entertainment)