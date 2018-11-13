Nissan Leaf returns with longer driving range, improved connectivity

The All-New Leaf, unveiled at the Daegu International Future Car Expo, is the second-generation model of the pure electric vehicle that debuted in December 2010.
|All-New Leaf (Nissan Korea)
As the best-selling EV brand in the world, this car has played a crucial role in dispelling concerns over electric vehicles and a lack of energy-supply infrastructure.
To date, more than 370,000 units of the Leaf have been sold worldwide and driven a combined 4.6 billion kilometers, the company said.
The 2019 Nissan Leaf’s battery capacity is now 40 kilowatt hours, up from 24, allowing the vehicle to cover 231 kilometers after a single charge.
The All-New Leaf also features the latest connectivity technology, called “Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” which includes more advanced automated safety features.
The new e-Powertrain can produce up to 110 kilowatts of power or 32.6 kilogram-meters of torque.
The Leaf can also provide energy to homes and other buildings, making it a tool that increases economic feasibility and connectivity at the same time, the company said. The carmaker has already forged partnerships with companies and government bodies to accelerate the wider use of EVs by creating an EV ecosystem, it added.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)