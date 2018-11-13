Korean idols taking state exam for college entrance

Although not all celebrities decide to take Suneung, there are quite a number who wish to continue their studies alongside their careers.
Stars who have said they will take the test this year are: Weki Meki’s Choi Yoo-jung and Lua; DIA’s Somyi; Stray Kids’ Kim Seung-min and Hwang Hyun-jin; IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae-won; Fromis 9’s Lee Chae-young; Golden Child’s Choi Bo-min; The Boyz’ Sunwoo and Hwall; and LOONA’s Heejin and Hyunjn.
|WekiMeki`s Choi Yoo-jung turned 19 on Monday. (@WekiMeki Twitter)
Apart from Choi Yoo-jung, who was born in 1999, the rest were born in 2000.
Choi Yoo-jung and Lua have been carrying out intense concert and fan activities since releasing their first single “Kiss Kicks” in October, but rumor has it that despite their hectic schedule, the bandmates have not neglected their studies.
Somyi of DIA has also been busy with the group’s fourth EP “Summer Ade” released in August but has continued to prepare for Suneung.
Some already have everything sorted. Actress Kim Hyang-gi, who starred in two “Along With the Gods” movies that swept Asia in 2017 and 2018, was admitted to Hanyang University’s Department Of Theater And Film on rolling admission.
“The Man from Nowhere” child actress Kim Sae-ron and Kim Hyun-soo of “Silenced” were admitted to Chung-Ang University’s Department of Theatre and Film Design on rolling admission.
Some stars have decided not to take Suneung, to focus on work.
Project group Wanna One’s Bae Jin-young is directing all his energy into the success of the group’s first regular album, “1¹¹=1(POWER OF DESTINY),” slated for release Monday. Wanna One has toured 14 cities across the world this year, and is expected to disband early next year.
Twice’s Chae-young is also skipping the state-run exam. The group celebrates its third debut anniversary this year, and is sweeping charts with its sixth EP, “Yes or Yes,” released on Nov. 5.
NCT Dream’s Haechan, Jeno and Jaemin have no plans to take Suneung this year.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)