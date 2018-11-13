Go to Mobile Version

Psy to hold signature ‘All Night Stand’ concerts

By Kim Hye-soo
  • Published : Nov 13, 2018 - 14:42
  • Updated : Nov 13, 2018 - 14:42
Singer Psy is planning to entertain fans with another installment of the “All Night Stand” concerts at the end of 2018.

“All Night Stand” will be held at the KSPO Dome at Olympic Park in Seoul from Dec. 21-24.


(Instagram)

Psy notified fans of the upcoming shows via his social media account on Monday, posting a couple of playful tips, such as “Although it’s winter outside, where you’ll be with me is going to be summer. Wear mid-summer clothing inside your mid-winter jackets.”

“All Night Stand” started in 2003, gaining popularity with its entertaining programs and A-list star guests. The concerts begin at 11:42 p.m., with the main performance usually running late into the night.

Psy, who debuted in 2001, rose to international fame with his megahit track “Gangnam Style.” The song took the highest spot among Asian artists on US-based Billboard’s 100 Greatest Music Videos of the 21st Century in August this year.

By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)


