SK Telink releases 'study phone' that limits mobile data

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 13, 2018 - 10:53
  • Updated : Nov 13, 2018 - 10:53

SK Telink Co., a mobile virtual network operator, on Tuesday released a new smartphone that can selectively block mobile data to help users concentrate on their work or study.

The company said the so-called study phone is designed to help students avoid the distractions presented by ordinary smartphones and focus more on their studies. MVNOs refer to mobile service providers that rent networks from mobile carriers, offering more affordable data plans and devices.


(Yonhap)

Users can choose from three different modes: complete ban from mobile network, limited access to study-related applications and full access to the Internet.

SK Telink said the smartphone is based on China's ZTE Blade V9 Vita.

The smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch display, with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras on the back. The battery capacity is 3,200mAh, and the price is set at 183,700 won ($161). (Yonhap)



