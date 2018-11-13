Black Pink’s Jennie rules local, global charts with ‘Solo’

ENTERTAINMENT

(YG Entertainment)

Jennie’s first solo single, “Solo,” topped both the Korean and global charts upon its release Monday evening.Representing the act, YG Entertainment said Tuesday that the Black Pink artist’s first solo track has landed atop eight local music-streaming charts including Melon, Bugs, Mnet and Genie. The song has also shot to No. 1 on iTunes charts in 49 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Egypt, Greece, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Poland and Spain.Written and composed by Teddy and 24, prominent producers with YG, “Solo” is an anthemic dance track that blends pop and hip-hop elements while showcasing the Black Pink singer-rapper’s soaring vocals and swaggering rap.The song portrays the singer as an independent woman who handles the pain of a breakup by declaring, “I’m sorry, but I’m not sorry. From today on, I’m a shining solo.”Jennie’s “Solo” will be followed by Rose’s solo project, according to YG, which previously revealed that all the Black Pink members were planning to launch solo works.Black Pink is set to stage eight concerts in seven cities between now and March. The band’s destinations will include Bangkok, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Taipei.(lotus@heraldcorp.com)