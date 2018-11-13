[Weather] Easterly winds to sweep away fine dust

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Clear skies are expected nationwide after continuous days of fine dust blanketing the nation.Easterly winds will blow away the fine dust that has covering the nation over the week. Most regions will show “good” levels of fine dust, but Seoul and Gyeonggi Province will record “moderate” levels in the morning.The daily lows will be slightly cooler than Monday’s, ranging between 3 to 9 degrees Celsius. The daily high temperature will rise to 13 to 16 C throughout the day.Gangwon Province and South Gyeongsang Province will see some light showers. Jeolla Province is also expected to see rain in the afternoon.The Korean Meteorological Administration forecast that the nation will see mostly sunny conditions on Wednesday.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)