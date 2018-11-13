Govt. to establish anti-espionage intelligence-sharing center

NATIONAL

The Cabinet was set Tuesday to approve a measure authorizing the establishment of an anti-espionage intelligence-sharing center and designating the justice ministry and the customs service as counter-espionage agencies.



The move is part of efforts to strengthen the country's overall anti-espionage system in response to ever-sophisticating foreign intelligence activities infringing upon national security and interests, the government said.







Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (Yonhap)

The revision of the regulation on counter-espionage duties, which will pass through a Cabinet meeting to be presided over by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, calls for establishing the intelligence-sharing center under the director of the country's main spy agency, the National Intelligence Service.It also calls for adding the justice ministry and the Korea Customs Service to the list of counter-espionage agencies, such as NIS, the National Police Agency, the Coast Guard and the Defense Security Support Command. (Yonhap)