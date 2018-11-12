Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Ruling party pushes for businesspeople's trip to N. Korea

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 12, 2018 - 20:41
  • Updated : Nov 12, 2018 - 20:46

South Korea's ruling party is pushing for a trip by about 100 businesspeople to North Korea, apparently to foster inter-Korean economic cooperation, a party official said Monday.

The Democratic Party's committee on peace and cooperation in Northeast Asia is seeking the trip to North Korea early next month, according to the source.

The plan requires consultations with North Korea and is also subject to an official approval procedure by the unification ministry, the source said. 

Committee head Song Young-gil (Yonhap)

"It is too early to say which businesses will be included," he added.

The Democratic Party launched the committee earlier this month to spearhead efforts to promote pace and economic cooperation in Northeast Asia based on the growing peace mood on the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114