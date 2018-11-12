Ruling party pushes for businesspeople's trip to N. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korea's ruling party is pushing for a trip by about 100 businesspeople to North Korea, apparently to foster inter-Korean economic cooperation, a party official said Monday.



The Democratic Party's committee on peace and cooperation in Northeast Asia is seeking the trip to North Korea early next month, according to the source.



The plan requires consultations with North Korea and is also subject to an official approval procedure by the unification ministry, the source said.





Committee head Song Young-gil (Yonhap)

"It is too early to say which businesses will be included," he added.The Democratic Party launched the committee earlier this month to spearhead efforts to promote pace and economic cooperation in Northeast Asia based on the growing peace mood on the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)