Right back dropped from nat'l football team roster due to injury

SPORTS

South Korean right back Kim Moon-hwan has been dropped from the national football team roster for upcoming friendly matches due to an injury, the national football governing body said Monday.



The Korea Football Association said Kim will not represent South Korea in friendly matches against Australia and Uzbekistan following a left thigh injury that he sustained from a K League 2 contest on Sunday.







This file photo taken on Oct. 16, 2018, shows South Korean football player Kim Moon-hwan (L) controlling the ball during a friendly football match against Panama at Cheonan Stadium in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province. (Yonhap)

The KFA added that it decided not to call up Kim's replacement since there are already players who can fill the void of the 23-year-old. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors veteran Lee Yong and Jeonnam Dragons defender Lee You-hyeon are expected to play the right back position.Kim, who plays with second-division club Busan IPark, has three caps for South Korea. He made his senior team debut in September after helping South Korea's under-23 side win a gold medal at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.Head coach Paulo Bento named a 26-man squad for the friendly matches this month, but with Kim's absence, South Korea will compete with 25 players. The Taeguk Warriors are scheduled to depart for Australia later Monday.South Korea will face Australia on Saturday and take on Uzbekistan three days later. Both matches will be held in Brisbane, Australia. (Yonhap)