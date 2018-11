BUSINESS

Uniqlo will begin a four-day sale from Friday through Monday at all of its stores across Korea and on its online shopping mall.



The apparel brand announced the sale Monday, adding that it would include Heattech items designed to insulate consumers against the winter cold.



The sale will also include ultra light down vests and turtleneck sweaters, some of the bestselling products at Uniqlo.





(Uniqlo)

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)