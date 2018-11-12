Koreas hold second meeting to discuss joint survey of eastern cross-border roads

NATIONAL

Inter-Korean liaison office (Yonhap)

South and North Korea on Monday held a second meeting of their joint road research group at the inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border city of Kaesong, officials at the Ministry of Unification said.Five South Korean officials, led by Paek Seung-geun, an assistant minister of land, infrastructure and transport, went to the liaison office to sit down with eight North Korean officials, they said, adding that the meeting began at around 10 a.m.At the meeting, the officials are to discuss the schedule for a joint survey of cross-border roads along the eastern coast.The joint road research group held its first meeting on Aug. 13 and conducted a weeklong survey of western roads between Kaesong and Pyongyang, the North's capital.Even if the two Koreas agree on a schedule for a joint survey of cross-border roads in the eastern region at Monday's meeting, its implementation could be delayed depending on consultations with the United States, officials and watchers say.South and North Korea had separately planned to conduct a joint survey of cross-border railway lines in the western region in late October, but it has yet to begin as consultations with the US have not been completed. (Yonhap)