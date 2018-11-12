SK hynix develops new advanced production tech for DDR4 DRAM

BUSINESS

SK hynix Inc. said Monday it developed second-generation 10-nano class process technology for DDR4 DRAM with better productivity and improved energy efficiency.



South Korea's No. 2 chipmaker said it completed the development of 8Gigabits DDR4 DRAM applied with the new production technology.







The second-generation process boasts 20 percent improved productivity while consuming 15 percent less energy, the company said.The company said it plans to start mass production through the new technology in the first quarter of 2019, claiming the chips can meet the performance and capacity demanded from the industry.SK hynix said the new product boasts a speed of up to 3,200 Mbps, which is the fastest supported for the DDR4 standard.The chipmaker said it applied the four-phase clocking technology, which doubles signals exchanged during the exchange of data, in order to improve speed. SK hynix said the technology is comparable to increasing the number of booths at each tollgate on an expressway to help automobiles move along faster."SK hynix improved the transistor structure to lower the possibility of data errors, a challenge that accompanies technology shrink. The company also added a low-power power supply to the circuit to prevent unnecessary power consumption," the chipmaker said.SK hynix said it will expand the scope of chips produced through the 10-nanometer class process technology, covering desktops, servers, and mobile devices.