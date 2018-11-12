Justice Party proposes parliamentary resolution calling for lifting NK sanctions

NATIONAL

The chief of the Justice Party proposed Monday that the parliament adopt a resolution calling for lifting international sanctions on North Korea to facilitate the North's denuclearization.



Lee Jeong-mi of the leftist party made the call at a time when denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled.







Lee Jeong-mi, chief of the Justice Party (Yonhap)

"If the National Assembly adopts a resolution calling for lifting (international) sanctions on North Korea, the path to the North's denuclearization and peace will be accelerated," she said at a meeting with party members."If Pyongyang makes progress toward denuclearization, we need to make efforts to urge the international community to lift sanctions in a balanced move," she added.US-North Korea high-level talks scheduled for last Thursday in New York were postponed. The delay came as both sides are preparing for a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)