Justice Party proposes parliamentary resolution calling for lifting NK sanctions

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 12, 2018 - 11:19
  • Updated : Nov 12, 2018 - 11:19

The chief of the Justice Party proposed Monday that the parliament adopt a resolution calling for lifting international sanctions on North Korea to facilitate the North's denuclearization.

Lee Jeong-mi of the leftist party made the call at a time when denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea have stalled.


Lee Jeong-mi, chief of the Justice Party (Yonhap)

"If the National Assembly adopts a resolution calling for lifting (international) sanctions on North Korea, the path to the North's denuclearization and peace will be accelerated," she said at a meeting with party members.

"If Pyongyang makes progress toward denuclearization, we need to make efforts to urge the international community to lift sanctions in a balanced move," she added.

US-North Korea high-level talks scheduled for last Thursday in New York were postponed. The delay came as both sides are preparing for a second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)



