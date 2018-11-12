N. Korea's main paper blasts resumption of S. Korea-US marine drill

NATIONAL

North Korea's official newspaper on Monday denounced the resumption of a South Korea-United States joint marine drill, saying any military act that threatens the opponent should be restrained.



The Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, said in an editorial that South Korea and the US should "behave reasonably" and abstain from "anachronistic" military acts that could undermine dialogue and peace on the Korean Peninsula.







(Yonhap)

A week ago, South Korea and the US resumed the two-week-long Korea Marine Exercise Program, which involves US Marines from Okinawa, Japan, and military equipment, such as amphibious assault vehicles, after a lapse of six months.The North's newspaper said the resumption of the KMEP runs counter to an inter-Korean military agreement that calls for eliminating dangers of war throughout the peninsula and terminating cross-border hostility.Last Friday, Pyongyang's external propaganda website Meari ran a similar commentary, saying the joint drill threatens peace and prosperity on the peninsula and any form of military exercise should never be permitted.The KMEP, which was halted six months ago to promote denuclearization and peace on the peninsula, has been restarted, as the allies are reportedly determined to keep up small-scale drills to maintain their joint defense posture.Watchers say Pyongyang's condemnation of even a small-scale military drill is interpreted as an intent to strengthen its position in negotiations with the US and South Korea. (Yonhap)