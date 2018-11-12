Go to Mobile Version

[Weather] ‘Bad’ levels of fine dust to continue Monday

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Nov 12, 2018 - 09:57
  • Updated : Nov 12, 2018 - 09:57
A heavy concentration of fine dust is expected to persist in the west and southeast regions of the Korean Peninsula, reaching “bad” levels throughout the day.

The South Jeolla, South Gyeongsang and Jeju provinces are expected to see scattered rainfall in the morning, while Gangwon Province’s Yeongdong County will see around 10 millimeters of rain in the afternoon.


(Yonhap)

The weather will continue to be cold with morning temperatures dipping between 2 and 12 degrees Celsius. Temperatures will rise to 13-18 C later in the afternoon.

Clear weather is expected throughout the week, including Thursday, when the national college entrance exam, or Suneung, takes place.

