Foreign investors sell net W4.6tr of Korean stocks in Oct.

Offshore investors sold a net 4.6 trillion won ($4.08 billion) worth of South Korean stocks in October, data showed Monday, as they were rattled by a deepening trade spat between Washington and Beijing and rising borrowing costs in developed economies.



It was the first time since June this year that foreign investors were net sellers of local stocks, the Financial Supervisory Service said in a statement.







(Yonhap)

Investors from Britain, the Netherlands and the United States were among net sellers of equities last month, the data showed.At the end of October, foreign investors held a total of 524.6 trillion won worth of local stocks, accounting for 32.2 percent of the nation's total market capitalization.Also, foreigners sold a net 274 billion won worth of local bonds in the one-month period.Foreigners remained net sellers for local bonds for the sixth consecutive month, according to the data.Foreigners' holdings of local debt stood at 111.8 trillion won at the end of last month, accounting for 6.5 percent of the total market. (Yonhap)