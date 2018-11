NATIONAL

A majority of Koreans over 13 years old regard marriage as a choice, not a necessity.According to a survey of 39,000 people over 13 years old by Statistics Korea, 48.1 percent thought they should get married, down from 51.9 percent two years earlier and 56.8 percent in 2014.Fifty-six percent of South Koreans answered that a couple can live together without getting married, up sharply from 48 percent in 2016 and 46.6 percent in 2014, data showed.