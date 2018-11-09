Doosan Bears edge out SK Wyverns to pull even in Korean Series

SPORTS

INCHEON - The Doosan Bears defeated the SK Wyverns 2-1 to knot the Korean Series at two games apiece on Friday.



Jung Soo-bin launched a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning at SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, west of Seoul, and starter Josh Lindblom struck out 10 in seven dominant innings for the Bears.





Doosan players (Yonhap)

Game 5 of the best-of-seven Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) championship series is back at SK Happy Dream Park at 2 p.m. Saturday.The Bears are going for their third title in four years, while the Wyverns are seeking their first championship since 2010. (Yonhap)