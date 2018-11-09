Moon to appoint new environment minister

President Moon Jae-in plans to appoint the environment minister nominee as minister Friday, his office said, despite opposition objections that the nominee is unfit for the job.
Moon plans to appoint Cho Myung-rae as new environment minister and Noh Hyeong-ouk as new chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, later in the day, said Yoon Young-chan, senior presidential press affairs secretary.
|Environment minister nominee Cho Myung-rae (Yonhap)
Cho was nominated in early October, but opposition lawmakers raised objections, claiming he's unfit for the job due to a series of ethical lapses, including false registration of his home address to get his children into better schools.
The parliamentary environment committee held a confirmation hearing but failed to adopt a report on its outcome due to opposition objections. By law, the National Assembly cannot reject a minister's nomination and refusal to adopt a confirmation hearing report is the most it can do to express objections.
Last week, Moon asked for the confirmation hearing report, but the National Assembly failed to do so.
Regardless of whether a confirmation hearing report is adopted or not, the president can go ahead and appoint the nominee if the National Assembly fails to comply with his request for the report. (Yonhap)