Unification minister to visit US next week to discuss peninsula peace

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will visit Washington DC and New York from Nov. 13-17 to attend the 2018 Korea Global Forum and meet with US government officials and lawmakers, the ministry said.
|Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (Yonhap)
Cho is expected to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to exchange views on the recent postponement of high-level North Korea-US talks and explain Seoul's position that improvement of inter-Korean relations would accelerate the North's denuclearization.
He is also expected to ask the US government to have an understanding of inter-Korean cooperation projects, including the proposed connection of cross-border railway lines.
The two Koreas have yet to conduct a joint survey of cross-border railways originally planned for late October, as Washington insists that improvement of inter-Korean relations and denuclearization proceed at the same pace. (Yonhap)