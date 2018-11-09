Go to Mobile Version

Unification minister to visit US next week to discuss peninsula peace

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 9, 2018 - 14:42
  • Updated : Nov 9, 2018 - 14:42
South Korea's minister in charge of inter-Korean cooperation will visit the United States next week to discuss bringing permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula, his office said Friday.

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will visit Washington DC and New York from Nov. 13-17 to attend the 2018 Korea Global Forum and meet with US government officials and lawmakers, the ministry said.


Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (Yonhap)

Cho is expected to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to exchange views on the recent postponement of high-level North Korea-US talks and explain Seoul's position that improvement of inter-Korean relations would accelerate the North's denuclearization.

He is also expected to ask the US government to have an understanding of inter-Korean cooperation projects, including the proposed connection of cross-border railway lines.

The two Koreas have yet to conduct a joint survey of cross-border railways originally planned for late October, as Washington insists that improvement of inter-Korean relations and denuclearization proceed at the same pace. (Yonhap)


