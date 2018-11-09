Go to Mobile Version

[Profile] Cheong Wa Dae taps insiders for reshuffle of top posts

By Bae Hyunjung
  • Published : Nov 9, 2018 - 14:01
  • Updated : Nov 9, 2018 - 17:20
In replacing the top two economic policymakers on Friday, Cheong Wa Dae has chosen insiders from the incumbent bureaucratic society. 

Hong Nam-ki, 59, who was named to replace Kim Dong-yean as deputy prime minister and finance minister, has been serving as chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination since May 2017, the beginning of the Moon Jae-in administration.

He is marked for his diverse experience not only in government departments, but also in the presidential secretariat under former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun and conservative President Park Geun-hye.


(Yonhap)

Born in 1960 in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, he passed the civil service examination in 1985.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in economics and a Master of Business Administration at Hanyang University, he added a master’s in economics from Britain’s University of Salford.

To replace Hong in his former post, Noh Hyeong-ouk, deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination is to be promoted to chief.

 
(From left) Hong Nam-ki, Kim Soo-hyun, and Noh Hyeong-ouk.


Kim Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for social affairs, is to be promoted to chief of staff for policy, replacing Jang Ha-sung.

Having formerly served as deputy minister of environment and chief of the Seoul Institute, Kim is an expert in environmental issues and urban planning. He was awarded a doctorate at Seoul National University Graduate School of Environmental Studies.

Kim’s current post will be filled by Kim Yeon-myung, professor of social welfare at Chung-Ang University.

By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)


