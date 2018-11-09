[Profile] Cheong Wa Dae taps insiders for reshuffle of top posts

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

(From left) Hong Nam-ki, Kim Soo-hyun, and Noh Hyeong-ouk.

In replacing the top two economic policymakers on Friday, Cheong Wa Dae has chosen insiders from the incumbent bureaucratic society.Hong Nam-ki, 59, who was named to replace Kim Dong-yean as deputy prime minister and finance minister, has been serving as chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination since May 2017, the beginning of the Moon Jae-in administration.He is marked for his diverse experience not only in government departments, but also in the presidential secretariat under former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun and conservative President Park Geun-hye.Born in 1960 in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, he passed the civil service examination in 1985.After earning his bachelor’s degree in economics and a Master of Business Administration at Hanyang University, he added a master’s in economics from Britain’s University of Salford.To replace Hong in his former post, Noh Hyeong-ouk, deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination is to be promoted to chief.Kim Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for social affairs, is to be promoted to chief of staff for policy, replacing Jang Ha-sung.Having formerly served as deputy minister of environment and chief of the Seoul Institute, Kim is an expert in environmental issues and urban planning. He was awarded a doctorate at Seoul National University Graduate School of Environmental Studies.Kim’s current post will be filled by Kim Yeon-myung, professor of social welfare at Chung-Ang University.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com)