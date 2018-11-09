Go to Mobile Version

Korean central bank chief to attend BIS meeting next week

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 9, 2018 - 13:23
  • Updated : Nov 9, 2018 - 13:23

South Korea's top monetary policymaker will attend a meeting of the world's central bank governors in Switzerland next week, the Bank of Korea said Friday.

BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol is scheduled to leave for the northwestern Swiss city of Basel on Saturday for the meetings of the Bank of International Settlement.


BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol (Yonhap)

The two-day meeting will kick off Sunday, with the BOK chief to return home next Wednesday, according to his office.

He will exchange views with his counterparts from major economies on current global economic situations and financial market conditions.

The BIS is an international financial institution that serves as a bank for central banks, providing services only to such banks. It currently has 60 member central banks and monetary authorities, including those representing the United States, Britain and France. (Yonhap) 



