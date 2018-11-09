[Weather] Cloudy skies expected nationwide

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cloudy skies will remain across the nation Friday, with some parts of South Korea forecasted to have scattered showersA strong-wind warning alert has been issued by the weather agency, advising special attention to protect installments.High atmospheric pressure coming in from China will bring sporadic rainfall for the time being.Daytime highs will vary from 10 to 15 degrees Celsius nationwide. Temperatures for the remainder of the week are expected to be similar to the average for this time of year.According to South Korea’s Environment Ministry, Friday’s fine dust level will remain “bad” in the metropolitan area, Yeongseo in Gangwon Province, Chungcheong Province, Gwangju, Northern Jeolla Province, Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, while remaining areas will be in the “normal” level.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)