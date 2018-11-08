Arrest warrant sought for IT venture firm head for alleged assaults

NATIONAL

Yang Jin-ho, chief of both WeDisk and robot developer K-Technology (Yonhap)

Police said Thursday that they have sought an arrest warrant for the head of a local online storage service company over alleged assaults.The move came a day after police apprehended Yang Jin-ho, chief of both WeDisk and robot developer K-Technology, in a residential building and took him into custody.Police are probing Yang after video footage of him abusing and insulting his employees went viral. In the footage, he was seen killing chickens with a crossbow and forcing an employee to do the same at a company retreat in 2016.Other footage showed Yang cursing and slapping a different employee in an office and telling him to kneel down and apologize.Yang has already been investigated by police over suspicion that his company overlooked the circulation of obscene materials on the file storage and sharing site.(Yonhap)