KAI inks defense export deal with Indonesia

BUSINESS

Top officials from Korea Aerospace Industries and Indonesia's defense ministry sign an export contract on the sidelines of the Indo Defence 2018 Expo & Forum in Jakarta on Nov. 8, 2018, in this photo provided by the Joint Press Corps. (Yonhap)

JAKARTA/SEOUL, (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), a South Korean defense firm, signed a contract worth 100 billion won ($89.4 million) with Indonesia on Thursday, its officials said.The company inked the contract to export three KT-1B trainer aircraft and install radar equipment and guns on the Indonesian Air Force's T-50i planes on the sidelines of the Indo Defence 2018 Expo & Forum in Jakarta.KAI is to deliver the KT-1Bs within 28 months of the contract's implementation, and it will complete the T-50i project within 25 months.KAI exported the KT-IB overseas three times between 2001 and 2008. Indonesia's military is known to use the KT-1B for basic training as well as for air show programs.The company has been pushing to export its Surion utility helicopters and FA-50 light attack fighters to the Southeast Asian country.A day earlier, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. signed a contract with PT PAL, an Indonesian state-owned firm, to form a consortium in an effort to win a project to build three submarines.