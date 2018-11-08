Nexon Q3 net profit up 14% on popularity of global hits

BUSINESS

Online gaming firm Nexon Co. said Thursday its net profit for the third quarter increased 14 percent on-year on the back of the continued popularity of global hits such as “Dungeon & Fighter” and “Maple Story.”



Net profit for the July-September period jumped to 223.9 billion won ($200.3 million), the company said in a regulatory filing.





Operating income also was up 4 percent on-year to 238.1 billion won, and sales jumped 15 percent on-year to 696.1 billion won.Revenue from overseas markets came to 463.5 billion won for the third quarter, up 25 percent on-year, the company said.“Continued popularity of online computer games such as ‘Dungeon & Fighter’ and ‘Maple Story,’ coupled with new mobile games such as ‘Maple Story M’ in the global market, contributed to the result,” said a company official who asked not to be named.Nexon was founded in South Korea in 1994 but is headquartered in Japan. The company‘s stocks were listed on the Tokyo stock exchange starting in late 2011. (Yonhap)