Hyundai Motor kicks off media art project in Seoul, Beijing, Moscow

The exhibition, which was made jointly with media art group Ars Electronica, began in Beijing and will open in Seoul later this week followed by Moscow later this month.
|Hyundai Motor Chief Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun (first left) is introduced to Ou Jifei’s artwork at the opening ceremony of Hyundai’s media art project simultaneously underway in Seoul, Beijing and Moscow, “Future Humanity -- Our Shared Planet,” at Hyundai Motor Studio Beijing on Thursday. (Hyundai Motor)
The opening ceremony of the exhibition at Hyundai Motor Studio Beijing was attended by Hyundai Motor Chief Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun and some 60 officials, including Cornelia Schneider, vice president and head of Hyundai’s Space Innovation, and Director of Ars Electronica Festival Martin Honzik, the company said.
|Hyundai Motor Studio Seoul is slated to kick off the “Future Humanity -- Our Shared Planet” media art project later this week. (Hyundai Motor)
The exhibition will display about 25 art pieces created by 19 artists from different countries at each studio.
