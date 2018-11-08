Tourist nabbed for stealing ammunition from shooting range

NATIONAL

(AP)

Police on Thursday said they have arrested a Japanese tourist for stealing live ammunition from a shooting range in Myeong-dong “to use as a decoration.”The tourist visited the shooting range with a fellow Chinese traveler on Wednesday to shoot pistols. While the safety guard was loading the gun, the Japanese tourist allegedly pocketed two bullets.After the shooting range reported the theft, the police immediately banned the two tourists from leaving the country and identified their accommodation to track them down.A 36-year-old man deliberately killed himself using the business’ pistol in September.Nine hours later, the two were arrested by the police while they were entering a massage parlor near a hotel in Myeong-dong.The Japanese tourist confessed to the theft and claimed to have taken it as a “souvenir for decoration.”As of Thursday, police said they are contemplating whether to book the Japanese tourist. His fellow traveler has been released.By Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)