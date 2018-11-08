[Newsmaker] Woman’s body near Jeju Harbor identified as mother of dead infant

Investigators said the search team discovered the body of a woman in between the tetrapods near Jeju Harbor’s Pier 7 around 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday. Police, through fingerprint analysis, identified her as the 33-year-old mother of the toddler, according to reports.
|Police found a woman’s body near Pier 7 of Jeju Harbor on Wednesday night. (Yonhap)
The 3-year-old’s body was discovered on Sunday afternoon on sea rocks approximately 15 kilometers west of the stairs where they were last seen. The mother’s body was found 5 kilometers east of that location.
An autopsy performed on the infant showed she had drowned. Authorities have not revealed the results of the mother’s autopsy.
|The woman was last seen on CCTV getting out of a taxi near Yongdam Coastal Road. (Yonhap)
Security footage from a market across the street along Yongdam Coastal Road showed the mother carrying her child wrapped in a blanket getting off a taxi and then going down the stairs to the sea rocks at around 2:47 a.m. on Nov. 2.
Authorities said they had been searching for the mother who they also suspected had died since she disappeared after going down the stairs.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)