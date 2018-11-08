[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

A married couple made up of Seok-ho (Cho Jin-woong) and Ye-jin (Kim Ji-soo) invite a group of lifelong friends to their housewarming party: Tae-soo (Yoo Hae-jin), Soo-hyun (Yum Jung-ah), Joon-mo (Lee Seo-jin), Se-kyung (Song Ha-yoon) and Young-bae (Yoon Kyung-ho), with their seemingly perfect lives. However, a series of life-altering events unravels after Ye-jin suggests they reveal the contents of their phones.Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, its music and the extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. The film traces the meteoric rise of Queen and its leader Mercury (Rami Malek) through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music.Darkness looms over ancient Korea as murderous creatures known as “Night Demons” have overrun the country. Returning from a long imprisonment abroad, Prince Lee Cheong (Hyun Bin) discovers that it will take the strength of his entire kingdom to stop the bloody rampage from spreading across the nation. Along the way, a plan by Kim Ja-jun (Jang Dong-gun) unravels to end the world as they know it.Former boxing coach Yeok Gi-cheol (Ma Dong-seok) gets a job as a physical education teacher in a rural town. He meets Kang Yoo-jin (Kim Sae-ron), a high-school student with an attitude searching for a friend who has gone missing. Gi-cheol soon finds out that Yoo-jin is the only one who seems to care about her missing friend, as the villagers are strangely indifferent to the teenager’s disappearance.