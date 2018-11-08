[Weather] Dust to clear after rain on Thursday

Although emergency reduction measures ended last night, South Korea’s Environment Ministry predicted the fine dust level would remain “bad” in the morning. The dust level is expected to improve later in the day as rain starting from the western region expands nationwide.
The nation will see cloudy skies due to low atmospheric pressure moving southeast from the west sea.
|(Yonhap)
The morning temperature will be slightly higher than Wednesday’s, ranging between 8 and 14 degrees Celsius, with the mercury moving up later in the day, ranging between 13 and 21 C.
The weather agency predicted the precipitation level would be between 20 to 60 millimeters in the central area, except for Gangwon Yeongdong, South Gyeongsang Province, the southern coast and Jeju Island. The precipitation level is expected to be 10 to 40 mm for Gangwon Yeongdong and most of the southern region.
More than 100 mm of heavy rain may pour down on mountainous areas on Jeju Island. Light rain could continue into the night for some parts of the nation.
Special precautions are advised by the agency as strong winds, thunder and lightning are also expected nationwide. Winds blowing faster that 20 meters per second will continue from the afternoon to the next morning in the coastal and mountainside areas.
The weather agency advised ships to take extra caution offshore in both the east and west, where strong winds and high tides are forecast.
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)