Korean first lady wraps up India trip

NATIONAL

South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook wrapped up her solo trip to India on Wednesday after celebrating a memorial park for a legendary queen and promoting cultural ties between the two nations.



Kim embarked on a four-day trip to India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a park commemorating Heo Hwang-ok, a legendary Indian-born wife of Kim Su-ro, the founding king of Korea's Gaya Kingdom (AD 42-562).







(Yonhap)

During the visit, Kim met with Modi to discuss ways to enhance cultural relations between the two nations, and attended a lighting ceremony for India's Diwali festival of lights."It is a matter of immense joy and pride that Mrs. Kim Jung-sook, First Lady of the Republic of Korea visited Ayodhya and also wore traditional Indian clothing," Modi tweeted. "The people of India deeply appreciate this gesture."It was the first time in 16 years that a South Korean first lady has made a foreign visit without the president. Kim accompanied President Moon Jae-in on his state trip to India in July. (Yonhap)