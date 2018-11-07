[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Guests will be able to taste sweet desserts prepared by star patissier Jason Licker at JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s the Lounge.Sweet delights created by Licker are available at the hotel lounge until the end of November. White chocolate Junmai, matcha and makgeolli desserts are on the menu.Licker was the champion of the Thai version of culinary TV show “Iron Chef.” He has been working in Asia for more than 12 years, successfully adapting to local palates.Each dessert item costs 20,000 won. For more information or reservation, call The Lounge at (02) 2276-3336.Traditional American-style turkey will be available as a takeout from Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ Grand Deli.The 6-kilogram turkey, marinated in herbal water for a minimum of 12 hours before being coated with herbal butter, is roasted in the oven at a low temperature. It comes with roasted sausages, figs, corns, sweet potatoes, chestnuts and other side dishes along with giblet gravy and cranberry sauce.The turkey dish is available until the year-end at the price of 230,000 won. Advance booking 24 hours before pick up is needed. For more information, call Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.Lacasa Hotel Gwangmyeong, which opened Monday, will hold a classical music concert on Nov. 17, celebrating its grand opening.At Terrace 7, a rooftop garden designed as a culture complex suitable for movie screenings and small-sized concerts, the hotel will host a classic concert to which local residents are invited.The lifestyle design hotel, evolving around the concept of “Stay in Green” has 191 rooms and three penthouses. The property is filled with artworks and guests can choose among four room types -- Oak, Chic, Green and Walnut.Grand Hilton Seoul presents the “World Gourmet Travel – Mediterranean Cuisine” promotion, introducing a variety of Mediterranean dishes.During the promotion, the buffet restaurant offers over 100 European dishes, such as veal sirloin with potato salad, sea bass with citrus dill sauce and beef stroganoff pilaf, mussel salad and more.The promotion will continue until the end of January. The price ranges between 70,000 won to 85,000 won per person. For more information or reservation, call Grand Hilton Seoul at (02) 2287-8270.The Westin Chosun Seoul’s restaurant Rubrica is holding a premium roast turkey promotion for Thanksgiving and Christmas.The promotion features a 7-kilogram roast turkey with chestnut stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy or 7 kilograms of prime ribs flavored with peppercorn.While turkey and ribs come with mashed potatoes and cabbages, guests can add additional side dishes or desserts at additional cost.The promotion is available from Nov. 12 to Dec. 31 and reservation must be made at least three days in advance. The 7 kg whole roast turkey meal is priced at 270,000 won and the prime ribs are 720,000 won.