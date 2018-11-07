[Graphic News] Air pollution kills 600,000 children each year: WHO

WORLD

Exposure to toxic air both indoors and out kills some 600,000 children under the age of 15 each year, the World Health Organization warned Monday.Data from the UN health body shows that every day, 93 percent of children under the age of 15 -- a full 1.8 billion youngsters, including 630 million under the age of 5 -- breath dangerously polluted air.According to WHO data, more than 9 out of 10 people on the planet breathe dangerously toxic air, causing some 7 million premature deaths each year.Air pollution is especially dangerous for children, and accounts for nearly 1 in 10 deaths among children under 5 around the globe, the report found. (AFP)