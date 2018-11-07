Pharmaceutical products sold illegally via online community sites

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A large number of products sold on online community sites, where groups of mothers often make pool together for purchases, were found to be illegally sold pharmaceuticals or cosmetics advertising false claims.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said its inspection of 100 products found 57 to be illegally distributed pharmaceutical products or products making false or exaggerated claims. The ministry focused on 23 online sites selling and advertising child-related products with the largest numbers of mothers of young children and infants.The ministry reported two companies that illegally sold pharmaceutical and quasi-pharmaceutical products to the authorities. It also blocked 1,238 online sites that carried false or exaggerated advertisements.By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)