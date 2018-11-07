Paju seeking to open NK restaurant branch

NATIONAL

PAJU -- The South Korean border city of Paju said Wednesday it is seeking to open the first branch of Pyongyang's famous cold noodles restaurant Okryukwan in the city.



To that end, the city, just north of Seoul, said it has requested the Gyeonggi provincial government, which has jurisdiction over it, to provide full support.







Early last month, Vice Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Hwa-young made an agreement with the North on the introduction of the branch within the province during a visit to Pyongyang to attend an event to mark the Oct. 4 inter-Korean joint declaration signed between the leaders of the two Koreas in 2007."We'll do our best to introduce the first branch of Okryukwan as Paju is symbolic as a city that is a passage to the inter-Korean factory park in the North Korean border city of Kaesong and the truce village of Panmunjom, and bountiful with security tourism resources like U.S. Camp Greaves, Imjin Pavilion and Unification Park," Paju Mayor Choi Jong-whan said.(Yonhap)