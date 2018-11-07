No plan to meet NK officials visiting next month: Unification Ministry

NATIONAL

The Unification Ministry said Wednesday it has no plans to meet with two senior North Korean officials visiting South Korea next week.



A seven-member delegation led by Ri Jong-hyok, vice chairman of the Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee, and Kim Song-hye, director of the United Front Department’s tactical office, is expected to attend an international forum on peace and prosperity in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, from Nov. 14-17.







Ri Jong-hyok, vice chairman of the Korean Asia-Pacific Peace Committee and ranking member of North Korea's Supreme People’s Assembly. (Yonhap)