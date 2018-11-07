IT venture firm head detained for assault allegations

NATIONAL

Police detained the head of a local online storage service company on Wednesday over multiple alleged assaults and violent acts toward his employees.



Police apprehended Yang Jin-ho, chief of WeDisk and also of robot developer K-Technology, in a residential building and took him into custody, the Gyeonggi police agency said.







(Yonhap)

Police are probing Yang after video footage of him abusing and insulting his employees went viral. In the footage, he was seen killing chickens with a crossbow and forcing an employee to do the same at a company retreat in 2016.Other footage showed Yang cursing and slapping a different employee in an office and telling him to kneel down and apologize.Yang has already been under police investigation over suspicion that his company overlooked the circulation of obscene materials on the file storage and sharing site.Police said Wednesday they are carrying out an additional raid at his properties to obtain evidence related to the allegations.Police added that Yang is facing drug charges as well.Police said they will seek an arrest warrant for Yang as soon as they finish analyzing the evidence. (Yonhap)